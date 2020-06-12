Joseph Alexander Adomaitis



Joseph Alexander Adomaitis (born 6/20/1927) passed on June 6, 2020, two weeks before his 93rd birthday.



He was a WWII US Marine and Pennsylvania State Trooper. A man who absolutely loved living life (even jet skiing in his eighties) he loved a good martini and cigar, music and "cheek-to-cheeking".



He touched many throughout his life. The staff at his doctor's appointments knew him as "the candy man" because he always brought a pocketful of sweets for them. They (and everyone else) always remembered him with a smile.



He was preceded in death by his wife Colleen Dore and his eldest daughter, Reneé. He leaves behind four loving daughters, Colleen (Tom Decker), Pam Wanner (grandson Chris), Patti (Joey Donovan), Michelle, and his dear friend and companion Jane Loser.



A devout Catholic, he believed that the soul was more important than the body. He will be cremated.



He always said never say "goodbye"… say "eik su Dievu" (Lithuanian for "go with God")



In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you do an act of kindness in his memory.









