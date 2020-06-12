Joseph Alexander Adomaitis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Alexander Adomaitis

Joseph Alexander Adomaitis (born 6/20/1927) passed on June 6, 2020, two weeks before his 93rd birthday.

He was a WWII US Marine and Pennsylvania State Trooper. A man who absolutely loved living life (even jet skiing in his eighties) he loved a good martini and cigar, music and "cheek-to-cheeking".

He touched many throughout his life. The staff at his doctor's appointments knew him as "the candy man" because he always brought a pocketful of sweets for them. They (and everyone else) always remembered him with a smile.

He was preceded in death by his wife Colleen Dore and his eldest daughter, Reneé. He leaves behind four loving daughters, Colleen (Tom Decker), Pam Wanner (grandson Chris), Patti (Joey Donovan), Michelle, and his dear friend and companion Jane Loser.

A devout Catholic, he believed that the soul was more important than the body. He will be cremated.

He always said never say "goodbye"… say "eik su Dievu" (Lithuanian for "go with God")

In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you do an act of kindness in his memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved