Joseph C. "Big Joe" Hoke, Jr.
Lebanon - Joseph C. "Big Joe" Hoke, Jr., 81, passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Fannie S. (Smith) Hoke, with whom he would have celebrated 62 years in marriage this coming April.
Joe was born in Lebanon on April 8, 1938 to the late Joseph W. Hoke, Sr., and Catherine A. (Spangler) Hoke. He was a 1956 Cornwall High School graduate and had went to auctioneer school. Joe was a US Army Veteran. Joe had worked for Bethlehem Steel in the heavy-duty department for 23 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being an auctioneer for 47 years, socializing, butchering, as he was known as the "Master Butcher", telling jokes, farming & running his Farmall & Wheel-horse tractors, spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Joseph C. Hoke, III and his wife Donna of Lebanon, John H. Hoke of Lebanon, Renee H. Sine and her husband Rick of Elizabethtown, Jason C. Hoke and his wife Debra of Rexmont, grandchildren, Sarah, Tristan, Brett, Clayton, Travis, Cody, Lyndsy, step grandchildren, Anika, Alex, eight great grandchildren, and his siblings, Robert Hoke of Lebanon, Barbara Resh of Lancaster, Mary Emma Miller of Palmyra, Catherine Wright of Hummelstown, Helen Ruhl of Washington, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Hoke, Elizabeth Blouch, and Joan Hoke.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 12PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors. A viewing will be held from 10AM until 12PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020