Joseph C. "Joe" Keaney, Jr.
Cornwall - Joseph C. Keaney, Jr. of Cornwall Manor ascended to heaven, joining his Lord Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020. Born in 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Keaney and Mary Cummings Keaney, and brother of the late Robert C. Keaney. Married to Sally Coutts Keaney since 1955, they are the loving parents of Kathy Snavely (Cliff, Lebanon, PA), Mary Twombly (Lee, Ypsilanti, MI), Patricia Wallett (David, Hummelstown, PA) and Joe Keaney, III (the late Kara Dent, Pittsburgh, PA), grandparents of Robert Hill (Lauren), Andrew Wallett, Jordan Ball (Ardie), Jacob Keaney, Emma Keaney, and great-grandparents of Addyson Hill and Virginia Ball. They also have a very large extended family.
A graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and Denison University, Joe retired as President of J.C. Keaney & Sons after 42 years; the company acted as a manufacturers' agent selling raw materials to make glass in North America. He was active in glass research and assisted in creating the Phoenix Award, given annually to the most outstanding contributor to glass manufacturing. Joe was active on the boards of the Upper St. Clair School District, Sea Island Property Owners Association, Cornwall Manor Residents Association, and the Cornwall Borough Council. He served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Teacher, Youth Group Leader, and enjoyed using his gifts of financial management and passion for mission projects in the churches he attended. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association utilized his administrative talents in both Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. Joe was most recently a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of America in Lancaster, PA.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial service, scheduled for 2:00pm on Saturday, February 29 at the Cornwall United Methodist Church, 50 Freeman Drive, Lebanon, PA., followed by a reception with the family in the church's Fellowship Hall. The family expresses their deep appreciation to the Cornwall Manor Health Center Hillside Third Floor staff for their loving and dedicated care of Joe. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Care Fund, PO Box 125, Cornwall, PA 17016.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020