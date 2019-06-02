|
Joseph D. Heim
Schaefferstown - Joseph D. Heim, 77, died, Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was the husband of Margie L. (Purvis) Heim, to whom he was married 31 years on May 28, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph Edwin and Lillian Joan (Sosna) Heim.
Joseph was a 1960 graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, and received his Bachelors of Science Degree, in Industrial Engineering, from Villanova University. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Cornwall. Joseph was employed by Owens Corning Fiberglass; as vice president of CertainTeed/St. Gobain Corporation; president of Bara Systems, president of Sherlock Solutions,Inc. and had a 7th degree, black belt in Isshin-ryu Karate. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, participating in Isshin-ryu karate and spending time with his pal Frisco.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Jane Peronteau, Darya Heim, Anastasia Heim; sons, Joseph, husband of Heather Heim, Jeffrey Heim; grandchildren, Kyle, Alec and Jack Peronteau, Casey, Austin, Gavin, and Josephine Heim; sisters, Jane, wife of Christopher Dickerman, Anne, wife of Edward O'Donnell, Barbara, wife of James Ballard; Rita, wife of Frank Harder, Georgeann, wife of Wayne Wilke, Teresa Heim; brothers, William, husband of Frances Heim, Thomas, husband of Anne Heim, David, husband of Kathleen Heim, Gregory, husband of Roseanne Heim, Paul, husband of Debra Heim; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2596 Cornwall Rd., Cornwall, preceded by a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery, Cornwall.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, PO Box 136, Cornwall, PA 17016.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 2, 2019