Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph David Malin Obituary
Joseph David Malin

Myerstown - Joseph David Malin, 56, of Myerstown, died Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born in Lebanon, on July 7, 1963, he was a son of Joseph L. Malin and the late Marjorie A. (Leibich) Malin.

Joe was a 1981 Graduate of Cedar Crest High School. He was a farmer and a mechanic who owned and operated Malin Automotive. He enjoyed working on his car, fishing and bird watching. Joe loved his cat Jackson.

In addition to his father, Joe is survived by a son, Joseph D. Malin, Jr. and girlfriend Rachel Minchoff of Myerstown; sisters, Jo-Anne wife of Steven Risser, Kim wife of Carl Croneis, Kelly wife of Robert Blouch & Marlene Darkes wife of Scott Gerberich; brother, Michael Malin; and many nieces & nephews.

A public drive by visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment is private.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2020
