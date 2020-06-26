Joseph Eugene Gantz



Joseph Eugene Gantz died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the home of his daughter at the age of 90.



Born in Williamsport, PA and formerly of Lebanon, PA, Mr. Gantz has been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County.



A cradle Episcopalian, Mr. Gantz was baptized in Christ Church, Williamsport and was confirmed in Saint Luke's Church, Lebanon. He married his wife, Janet, in 1961 at Saint Matthew's Church in Pittsburgh, PA in 1961. He served various positions at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, Monroeville, PA and was a member of Church of the Incarnaton in Morrisville where he served his parish in various positions.



He was a graduate of Cornwall Consolidated High School and acheived his Bachelor's of Science Degree in Metallurgy from Penn State University, where he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity. He was employed with US Steel for 30 years in various management positions and also with Chemalloy Chemical Corporation as both a supervisor and consultant.



Mr. Gantz was a US Navy veteran.



Beloved husband of the late Janet E. (Pearson), Mr. Gantz is the loving father of Evon Farris (Dan), Amy Picciotti (Bob) and Jeannine Roso (Tony).



He is the devoted grandfather of 5 and proud great grandfather of 1.



Services and interment will be held privately.



Memorial contributions in Mr. Gantz's name may be made to Church of the Incarnaton, 1505 Makefield Road, Yardley, PA 19067.









