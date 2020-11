Joseph F. "Slick" MassarLebanon - Joseph F. "Slick" Massar, 70, of Lebanon, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Saturday, March 4, 1950 to the late Anthony Massar and Mary Massar nee Marko in Lebanon. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and was a talented musician. Surviving are wife Vida C. Massar nee Stewart; sons Joseph Massar, Todd Massar, Scott Massar; stepchildren Christie Bush, Thomas Ill; 6 grandchildren; brothers Frederick Massar, William Massar, Michael Massar; sisters Maryann Phares, Stella Stonebreaker, Bernadine Mease, Helen Legay; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Anthony Massar, Eleanor Seiler, Robert Massar. Graveside services will be at Swamp Cemetery, Swamp Church Road, Reinholds on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity . For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com