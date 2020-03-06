Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Joseph F. Miller

Joseph F. Miller Obituary
Joseph F. Miller

Lebanon - Joseph F. Miller, 91, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home. He was the wife of Shirley Y. (Erb) Miller. Born in Lebanon on May 10, 1928, Joe was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Solie) Miller. Joe was a member of The American Legion and owned and operated his own businesses in Lebanon for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children - Joseph F. Miller, Jr. and Bonita May Miller; two stepchildren - Jeffrey P. Reppert and Vicki Lynn Marino; six grandchildren, six step grandchildren; and six siblings - Patti and her husband Joseph, Lloyd and his wife Gayle, Fern and her husband Kenneth, Ronald and his wife Barbara, Sharon, and Leroy. He was preceded in death by six siblings - Winnie, Randy, Peggy, Clarence, Ed, and Geraldine.

Interment with full military honors will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 12:30pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
