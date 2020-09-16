1/1
Joseph G. Bogan Jr.
Joseph G. Bogan, Jr.

Annville - Joseph G. Bogan, Jr., 81, Annville died Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Born in Philadelphia on September 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph G., Sr. and Margaret Byrnes Bogan. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the U. S. Army and a Vietnam Veteran. Following retirement, he played the Lebanon Valley Mall Santa as well as for charity events and his family. He also worked security for the Lebanon Community Library.

Surviving are children Noreen Bogan and Michael Bogan both of California, Patricia Bogan of Lebanon, Steven Bogan of Annville, Robert Bogan of Lebanon, and Hilary Bogan of Palmyra, three grandchildren Cameron, Lilyani, and Amelia Bogan.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family due to Covid restrictions at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Homeless Veterans Campaign through VFW Post 23, Lebanon VFW Post 23 ATTN : HVAC, 718 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
