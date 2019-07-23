|
Joseph G. "Yock" Yacklovich
Rexmont - Joseph G. "Yock" Yacklovich, 82, of Rexmont, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at The Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Norma J. (Southhall) Yacklovich.
Joseph was born in Miners Village on July 14, 1937 to the late Joseph N. and Anna (Youse) Yacklovich. He was very involved with CQM - Youth Association for over 50 years, having coached, umpired, and served as treasurer and president.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Sandra Lynn Yacklovich and her companion Ralph Fiorentino, Jr., Kristi Lynn and her husband Jason Menicheschi, grandchildren, Amber Nicole and her husband Mike LaFrance, Taylor Lynn Fiorentino, Hannah Grace Menicheschi, Joseph Everett Menicheschi, a great granddaughter, Ava Jean LaFrance, and his sister, Joanne Georges. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Binner.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6PM - 8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CQM - Youth Association, C/O Stanley Kreitz, PO Box 154, Cornwall, PA 17016.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 23, 2019