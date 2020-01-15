|
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Joseph J. Moyer
1925 - 2020
Joseph J. Moyer
Raleigh, NC - Joseph J. Moyer, 94, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Raleigh. He was born May 5, 1925 in Lebanon, to Joseph and Barbara Bauman Moyer, and was the husband of Madeline Mary Paine.
Joe grew up a member of St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. While at St. Gertrude's School he earned an American Legion Medal in 1939 for his "Courage, Honor, Service, Leadership and Scholarship". He attended Lebanon Catholic High School and later Lebanon Public High, earning two varsity letters in Cedars football. Throughout his life he lived his Class of '43 motto "If we rest, we rust", and held it dear to his heart.
In June 1943 he was drafted into the Army, taking Engineer Combat Basic Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He was accepted into the Army Specialized Training Program at City College of New York City. He was assigned to the Seventh Army's 289th Engineer Combat Battalion, and served in France and Germany in WWII, rising to sergeant before returning home to an honorable discharge in January 1946.
On June 1, 1946 he married Madeline, daughter of Robert and Mary Paine of Lebanon. He earned Bachelors' and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1949 and 1950 on the G.I. Bill. There he was inducted into the Institute of Electrical Engineers' international honor society, Eta Kappa Nu, and Sigma Xi, a scientific research honor society.
Also at Iowa Joe was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the Signal Corps through Army ROTC. He first worked for Bell Labs in Buffalo, NY, then the Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC. In 1952 he abruptly left what he accurately foresaw as the dead-end field of analogue computation for tiny Jacobs Instruments nearby where he became one of three engineers who were pioneers in the emerging field of digital computers, designing, building, and testing some of the first integrated circuits on his soldering bench.
Because he was one of the few experts in the country with in-depth knowledge of Coincident Current Magnetic Core Memory, Joe was recruited by IBM. In 1953 he accepted the IBM offer, helping usher the digital revolution to that staid maker of clocks and adding machines while first employed in Poughkeepsie, NY. A 40-year career with IBM followed, highlighted by co-authoring an introduction to digital computing for the McGraw-Hill Industrial Handbook and earning three patents in computer design. In retirement, he built Personal Computers as a hobby, gifting more than could be counted to whoever needed one.
Joe enjoyed many happy days in Mahopac, NY, where he lived for 15 years. His lawn, home, and landscape were always perfect. There was no fix-it job he couldn't tackle. He, Madeline and the children loved the neighborhood block parties, grilling on the patio he built, and hosting friends and work colleagues for gatherings.
He played croquet to win, but bowling and golfing were his main leisure activities - and to his eternal delight he once shot a hole-in-one. Joe also believed in community service, sitting on many boards before being elected as a Councilman for the Town of Carmel, as well as teaching a special class at the high school on digital computers.
Joe worked for IBM in various locations in NY and moved to Raleigh, NC, in 1973. Retiring as a Senior Engineer, he served as a project manager in computer design, process control, and storage systems, and spearheaded the FBI's computerization of fingerprints and business computer development at Yale.
In the latter part of his career his work frequently took him to France, which proved a splendid springboard for visiting many nearby countries, often with Madeline, especially Germany and Austria, where he and his father renewed old family ties. Joe re-learned the lost German language of his youth and kept up visits and correspondence with his older relatives until their passing, then continued with the present generations, by whom he is much loved.
The travel bug bit Joe at home too, herding his seven kids into the family station wagon and thundering across the roads of America for epic summer vacations, family reunions, and visits to old friends…later just with two grandsons and Madeline. The couple never missed a graduation, christening, or wedding for any relative. And they always enjoyed conversing with strangers. They are known for keeping in touch, especially through their annual Christmas letter. Among Joe's few regrets are visiting only 48 states (missing North Dakota and Hawaii), and never going to Egypt to see the pyramids.
His adult children and their families gathered annually in Raleigh for the holidays and planned and shared many of his life's milestones, including his 80th and 90th birthdays and 70th wedding anniversary.
Joe was like many of his WWII contemporaries and didn't dwell on his military service. Late in life, however, he started attending unit reunions, and hosted them until he was among the last of his battalion still standing. As a member of the "Greatest Generation" he led by example, with persistence and perfectionism his blueprint for life.
In addition to his loving wife, Madeline, Joe leaves behind seven children, Kathleen Moyer and partner Emil D'Onofrio, Jeanne Moyer, Tom and wife Carrin, Carole Rivenbark and husband Rick, Robert, JoAnne Moyer and husband Jesse Price, Catherine Cates and husband Kevin, grandchildren, Nicholas, Janera, Jeffery, Matthew, Kyle, great grandchildren Cole and Roreigh, and sister Mary Linton and her family.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 18th from 9-10am at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 East Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020