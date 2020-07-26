Joseph K. Loehle Sr.
Joseph K. Loehle Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully one month short of his 87th birthday on July 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Evelyn; four loving children and their spouses, Patrice Loehle Carrier and Robert A. Carrier, Joseph and Belinda Loehle, Mary Beth and Charles Irwin, and Stephanie and John Gillard; twelve adoring grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Bridgette Hanson and Robert S. Carrier, Karl, Eric, and Kristen Loehle, Madeleine, Charles, and Joseph Irwin and Patrick, Megan and Anna Gillard and one great-granddaughter, Lydia Morgan.
Born on August 21, 1933, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Joseph was the son of the late Dr. John and Mae Cecilia Loehle, and the brother of the late John, Francis, and Helen Townsend. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Margaret Connor, Mary Anne, and Anthony Drury, and many nieces and nephews.
"Joe", as he was known by family and friends, was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, where he played quarterback for the school's first football team. It was during high school that Joe met the love of his life, Evelyn, at a CYO dance and they were married on September 8, 1956. He received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the former Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, now known as the University of the Sciences. He served in the US Army, stationed at Fort Benning, GA. Upon completion of his military service, he began his career with Eli Lilly & Company, retiring after 35 years as Director of Clinical Research. After retirement, he continued working as a pharmacist for Theradex and Express Scripts.
Joe and Evelyn enjoyed traveling the world and vacationing with friends in Avalon, NJ and Naples, FL and attending Broadway shows and concerts in New York and Philadelphia. They spent every holiday with their children and grandchildren, and never missed a first communion, confirmation, school concert, sports competition, graduation or wedding celebration.
Joe was a long time member of St. Alphonsus Church and served as a lector for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and spent numerous happy hours on the course at North Hills Country Club. Joe was also a long-suffering Philadelphia sports fan and was overjoyed to witness the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2018. But his favorite activity was spending time with his family and friends. Joe was liked by everyone who met him and will be remembered for his easy-going nature, warm and friendly smile, willingness to listen to others, and a delightful sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's Visitation on July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA. Social distancing will be observed and all are required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to The Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com