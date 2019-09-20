|
Joseph Keleman
Myerstown - Joseph (Joe) Keleman, 87, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Helen R. (Zserai) Keleman, to whom he would have been married 55 years on October 28, 2019.
Born in Kormend, Hungary on January 12, 1932, Joe was the son of the late Ferenc and Margit (Nagy) Kelemen.
After surviving World War II as a child, Joe trained as an auto mechanic in Budapest, Hungary. He returned to Kormend and, in May 1951 at the age of 19, Joe led three hometown friends as they escaped across the Russian-guarded Austrian border to Western Europe. As a Hungarian refugee, Joe briefly joined the French Air Force and worked as a lumberjack, farmhand, and in other jobs in Belgium, Hungary, and Austria from 1951 to 1953. He eventually became a boxer in Munich, Germany, where he was recruited into the U.S. Army Airborne division.
Joe became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1953 and from that year until 1964, he proudly served in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; the 508th Airborne Regiment Co (Red Devils) in Germany and Japan; and the 101st Airborne (Screaming Eagles) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Joe relocated to Pennsylvania after marrying the love of his life, Helen Rose Zserai, in 1964. He was employed as an electrician for 17 years at Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon. A long-time parishioner of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church in Myerstown, Joe was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a life member of the Myerstown VFW, Disabled Veterans Assn., 82nd Airborne Division, and the 101st Airborne Division, as well as a member of the Jonestown American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Keleman of Myerstown; grandson, Benjamin Jozsef Szuhaj of Arlington, VA; brother, Imre Kelemen of Frankfurt, Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019