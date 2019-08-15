|
|
Joseph L. Dennis
Lebanon - Joseph L. Dennis, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Dawn M. Ebur Dennis.
Born in Harrisburg on July 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Virgie Spangler Dennis. He retired in 2003 from H.B. Reese Candy Co. Joe attended the Jonestown Bible Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Minnesota Vikings.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-sons Anthony "Tony" and his wife Maryellen Corrado of Fredericksburg and Dino Corrado and his girlfriend Lisa Muldonado of Linglestown; brothers Robert Dennis of Quarryville and Richard Dennis of Shrewsbury; grandsons Justin and Zachary; and he loved his dog Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul, Don & Midge and a sister Doris Rhinesmith.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Jonestown Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Rd., Jonestown, or to the Penn State Children's Hospital, 500 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019