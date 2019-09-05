Services
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph L. Gettle


1940 - 2019
Joseph L. Gettle Obituary
Joseph L. Gettle

Lebanon - Joseph L. Gettle, 78, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Dolores J. (Clay) Gettle, to whom he was married 45 years on May 11, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, PA on December 1, 1940, he was the son of the late Carl and Sue Gettle.

A 1960 graduate of Lebanon High School, Joseph served in the US Army. He was employed as a line painter for PennDOT, retiring after 30 years. Joseph was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by a daughter, Sharon, wife of Greg Pierce, of Bethel; sisters, Patricia Herb, of Lebanon, Linda Gettle, of Tremont; brother, Carl James Gettle, of Myerstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Aetna Cemetery.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
