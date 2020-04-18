Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Joseph Richard MacDonald

Joseph Richard MacDonald Obituary
Joseph Richard MacDonald

Palmyra - Joseph Richard MacDonald, 87, of Londonderry Village, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born March 14, 1933 in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Joseph R. and Emma M. (Parmer) MacDonald and also preceded in death by his daughter Paula Jo Burton.

A retired Air Traffic Controller, he had worked in Pittsburgh, Ohio and Harrisburg and was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years Janet (Lehman) MacDonald; son Scott, husband of Elena MacDonald of Palmyra; grandchildren Amanda, Jared, Kendrick, and Camden; and great granddaughter Delaney.

Service and military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
