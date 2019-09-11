|
|
Joseph S. Meily
Lebanon - Joseph S. Meily, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Margaret L. "Peggy" Troop Meily. On June 1st, they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Born on his farm in N. Lebanon Twp. on February 24, 1936, he was the son of the late Robert and Maggie Strohman Meily. Joe was a dairy farmer. He spent his entire life on the farm. He kept the dairy farm going while spending 30 years teaching in the Cornwall Lebanon School District. For many years, he worshipped at the Jonestown Bible Church where he served as deacon and junior church leader. More recently, he worshipped at the Annville United Christian Church. Joe's greatest treasure was his family, and his favorite times were when the family was all together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Judy wife of Bill Atkins, Linda wife of Scott Artz, and Karen wife of Bill Simpson, all of Lebanon; grandchildren Dan & Steph Atkins, Wendy & Rod Weber, Nate & Emily Artz, Bella & Steve Kramer, Gretchen & Matt Bachman, Andy Atkins, Kirk & Janelle Artz, Sammi & Justin Brown, Hannah & Bryson Brown and Jon Simpson; 21 great grandchildren; and sister Alverta Light of Palmyra.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Jo Meily and six brothers & sisters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp., followed by a luncheon at the church for all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019