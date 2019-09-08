|
Joseph S. Schott
Lebanon - Joseph S. Schott, 100, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Dougherty Schott who passed away December 19, 2011. Joe was born in Cornwall on July 27, 1919, son of the late Joseph H. and Edna S. Smith Schott.
He was a Cornwall High School and was proud to be a farmer until 1969 when he retired and then was employed for the next 20 years by ALCOA. Joe was a member of the South Lebanon Community Church.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph H. husband of Peg Schott, Robert H. Schott both of Lebanon; his daughter, Nancy E., wife of Steve Kreider of Palmyra; grandchildren, Patrick, husband of Amy Schott of Myerstown, Christopher Schott of Lebanon, Timothy, husband of Angela Springborn of Lebanon; great grandchildren, Lucas Schott and James Springborn.
Family services will be held with interment in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake, NY.
Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA. To share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd. Lebanon, PA
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019