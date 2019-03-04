|
|
Joseph V. Hayes, Sr.
Lebanon - Joseph V. Hayes, Sr., 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Manor Care, Lebanon. He was the husband of Eileen F. Trautman Hayes. He was born in Cornwall on October 2, 1936, a son of the late Richard and Esther Wilson Hayes. Joseph was a retired employee of Me-Ed of Lebanon. Bowling was one of his hobbies and he bowled back to back 300 games. He also enjoyed golfing and following Washington Redskins. His family knew him as a loving husband, wonderful father and caring grandfather. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Joseph Hayes, Jr. and wife Tracey, Karen Hayes, Joyce Ballard, Josette Roberts and husband Harry, Nancy Sewsaun and husband Alphonso, Donna Grimmage and husband Jeffrey, Lisa Colon, Dori Hildebrand and husband Charles, Jessie Kishbaugh and husband Bill, Sally Lausch and husband Todd; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sister, Florence Johnson. He was preceded in death by siblings, James, Richard and Mary Hayes. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a viewing beginning on Thursday at 10:00 am. Interment will be made in Kimmerling's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck St., suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019