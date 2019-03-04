Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
For more information about
Joseph Hayes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph V. Hayes Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph V. Hayes Sr. Obituary
Joseph V. Hayes, Sr.

Lebanon - Joseph V. Hayes, Sr., 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Manor Care, Lebanon. He was the husband of Eileen F. Trautman Hayes. He was born in Cornwall on October 2, 1936, a son of the late Richard and Esther Wilson Hayes. Joseph was a retired employee of Me-Ed of Lebanon. Bowling was one of his hobbies and he bowled back to back 300 games. He also enjoyed golfing and following Washington Redskins. His family knew him as a loving husband, wonderful father and caring grandfather. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Joseph Hayes, Jr. and wife Tracey, Karen Hayes, Joyce Ballard, Josette Roberts and husband Harry, Nancy Sewsaun and husband Alphonso, Donna Grimmage and husband Jeffrey, Lisa Colon, Dori Hildebrand and husband Charles, Jessie Kishbaugh and husband Bill, Sally Lausch and husband Todd; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sister, Florence Johnson. He was preceded in death by siblings, James, Richard and Mary Hayes. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a viewing beginning on Thursday at 10:00 am. Interment will be made in Kimmerling's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck St., suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now