Josephine F. Adams
Lebanon - Josephine F. Adams, affectionately known as "Jo Jo", 81, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Adams. Born in Lebanon on August 2, 1938, Josephine was the daughter of the late Conrad and Mary (Bering) Horn.
She attended Lebanon Catholic High School and was a member of The Church of St. Cecilia. Josephine retired from Hershey Foods.
Josephine is survived by a stepson, Robert P. Adams, Jr.; five siblings - Conrad P. Horn, husband of Arlene, Mary Ann Bruder, wife of Paul, Patricia Meagher, Paul Horn, and Christine Horn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Curtin.
A viewing will be held from 9-10am on Thursday, March 12th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Lebanon. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Cedar Haven and Masonic Village Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Josephine. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020