Josephine Mae (Billingham, Kriner) Pavlik
1943 - 2020
Josephine Mae (Billingham, Kriner) Pavlik

New Albany - 77, passed away Friday, August 21st 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born April 5th, 1943 in Lebanon Pa., she was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a retired Bookkeeper being self-employed for over 30 years. She enjoyed all outdoor activities, trips, hiking, educational entertainment, and visiting with family and friends.

Surviving her is her spouse Lerry Pavlik, sister Sarahann Snyder, daughter Khristina Zeeger spouse of Doug Zeeger, son Kolin Kriner and his spouse Jody Kriner, grandchildren Zachary Zeeger, Chelsey McCarrick, Brandy Zeeger, and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience after Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
