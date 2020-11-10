Rev. Josue D. Entrialgo
Lebanon - Rev. Josue D. Entrialgo, 91, of Lebanon, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Thursday, June 6, 1929 to the late Antonio Entrialgo and Conception DeJesus in San Juan, PR. He was a veteran and retired as a councelor and teacher from Teen Challenge. Josue loved the Lord and read the bible and prayed for hours every day. He loved mission work and spreading the Gospel. Josue liked the outdoors and playing music, especially the bongos. Surviving are children Esther Wolfe, Diana Hummell and spouse Harry II, Antonio Entrialgo, Oscar Entrialgo; grandchildren Joshua Geesey, Arik Geesey, Michael Bucks, Andrew Wolfe, Alyssa Wolfe, Austin Best; sister Esther Entrialgo. He was preceded in death by wife Adelaida Entrialgo nee Collazo. Graveside services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon.