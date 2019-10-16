Services
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebanon - Joyce A. Rodkey, 86, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Friday, August 4, 1933 to the late Jonathan Hoffa and Alice Hoffa nee Kreiser in Lebanon. She enjoyed politics and spending time with her family. Surviving are sons Duane T. spouse of Sherri Rodkey, Jim spouse of Sue Rodkey; grandchildren Brittany Rodkey, Mitchell Rodkey, Jessica Rodkey, Lucas Rodkey, Barb Burshnick, Holly Shaud; several great grandchildren; brother Lloyd Kreiser; foster brother Robert. She was preceded in death by husband James T. Rodkey; foster parents Henry and Elizabeth Dohner; foster siblings William, Marian, Nelson. Visitation will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
