Joyce Ann TurnerBethel - Joyce Ann Turner, 78, of Bethel, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was the wife of Richard A. Turner. On October 1st, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.Born in Lancaster on January 5, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Corra Brubaker Schaeffer. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, TN, where she was a Sunday School teacher and did a lot of volunteering. She enjoyed reading, plastic canvas and enjoyed doing craft fairs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Keith A. Turner and his wife Nicki Buller-Reigle of Elizabethtown; daughter Kathy E. wife of Lenny Seiders of Bethel; brother Ray Schaeffer of Glendale, AZ; sisters Faye Hoover of Lancaster and Gloria Turner of Manheim; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her brothers Jay and James Schaeffer and her sister Janice Schaeffer.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Suedburg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove.