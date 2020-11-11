1/
Joyce Ann Turner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Turner

Bethel - Joyce Ann Turner, 78, of Bethel, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was the wife of Richard A. Turner. On October 1st, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lancaster on January 5, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Corra Brubaker Schaeffer. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, TN, where she was a Sunday School teacher and did a lot of volunteering. She enjoyed reading, plastic canvas and enjoyed doing craft fairs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Keith A. Turner and his wife Nicki Buller-Reigle of Elizabethtown; daughter Kathy E. wife of Lenny Seiders of Bethel; brother Ray Schaeffer of Glendale, AZ; sisters Faye Hoover of Lancaster and Gloria Turner of Manheim; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Jay and James Schaeffer and her sister Janice Schaeffer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Suedburg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved