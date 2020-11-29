1/1
Joyce Fitting
Joyce Fitting

Lebanon - Joyce Fitting, of Lebanon, PA, died on November 5, 2020 at the age of 90.

Joyce was born on August 26, 1930 in Lebanon, PA. Her parents, Charles and Mary Gettle, raised her and her two sisters in Lebanon. Joyce graduated from Lebanon High School and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.

In 1950, Joyce married Ray Fitting, and the couple had 6 children. As the primary caregiver, Joyce balanced her time between the children's activities, family dinners and being a talented seamstress.

Joyce will be loved and missed by surviving daughters, Sharon, wife of Bob Singer; Wendy, wife of John Sprigg; and Vicki, wife of Steve Wolfe. Sons, Mike Fitting husband of Nancy; and Brian Fitting husband of Dawn. Grandchildren, Megan, Sonya, Alex, Casey, Zach, JJ, Hannah, and Luke. 15 great grandchildren and her sister Lois Stauffer. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Charles and Mary Gettle, her sister Mildred and son Dennis Fitting.

Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep; if I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.

At Joyce's request, no services will be held.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
