Joyce I. Grimes
Myerstown - Joyce I. Grimes, 78, of Myerstown passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019 at Elizabethtown Rehab and Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late George J. Grimes who passed away in 2001.
Joyce was born in Lebanon on March 8, 1941 to the late Raphael and Miriam (Meily) Klick. She attended nursing school, and was an LPN at the ECC Retirement Village. She was a member of Living Waters Chapel in Lebanon, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of widow/widowers group. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed doing puzzles, keeping abreast of politics, completing cross words, and caring for her family. She was kind, giving and a lifelong caregiver to many throughout her life. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving Joyce are her children, Lisa A. Filter of Palmyra, Philip A. Grimes and his wife Kelly of Palmyra, Matthew D. Grimes and his wife Shannon of Elizabethtown, six grandchildren, Trent M. Filter, Ethan T. Filter, Tanner J. Grimes, Chase E. Grimes, Christian M. Grimes, Mason A. Grimes, her brother Sterling "Bud" Klick, and her sister in law, Betty Klick. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Merlin "Nook" Klick, Jay M. Klick, and Miriam "Dolly" Schucker.
A funeral service will take place on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11AM at Living Waters Chapel, 1900 Jay Street, Lebanon. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM till 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
