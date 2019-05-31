Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce J. Miller Obituary
Joyce J. Miller

Palmyra - Joyce J. Miller, 76, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mamie (Via) Wood. She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 60 years, Donald G. Miller.

She spent her career working for Hershey Foods. She was a member of Mountain View Bible Church, and loved to play the organ and piano. She liked to travel and go out to eat with her dear friends, relatives, and coworkers. Joyce was close with a lot of people.

In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by three children: Brenda Houser (Kenneth) of Middletown, James Miller (Laureen) of Cornwall, and John Miller of Annville, two grandchildren: Tony and Olivia Miller, and brother Sherman Wood of Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her brother, Herbie Wood.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mountain View Bible Church Missions Fund, 34 Sipe Ave., Hummelstown, PA 17036

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019
