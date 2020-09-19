Joyce M. "Billy" Gensemer
Lebanon - Joyce M. "Billy" Gensemer, 94, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Gensemer, Jr.
Born in Lebanon on March 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George Leo and Violet Christine (Brandt) Weise. Joyce was a homemaker, and a past member of Church of the Open Door. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are children Charles Gensemer, husband of Linda, Karen White, wife of Gregory, Jeffrey Gensemer, husband of Terry, Leanne Batz, wife of Michael, daughter-in-law Marjorie Gensemer; Sister Louella Fager; 16 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Sandra Cooney, son Barry Gensemer, son-in-law Howard Malin, grandson Howard Malin, Jr., and siblings Charles, Betty, Nancy, George, and Emma.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Final resting place for both Walter and Joyce will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.