1/
Joyce M. "Billy" Gensemer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. "Billy" Gensemer

Lebanon - Joyce M. "Billy" Gensemer, 94, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Gensemer, Jr.

Born in Lebanon on March 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George Leo and Violet Christine (Brandt) Weise. Joyce was a homemaker, and a past member of Church of the Open Door. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are children Charles Gensemer, husband of Linda, Karen White, wife of Gregory, Jeffrey Gensemer, husband of Terry, Leanne Batz, wife of Michael, daughter-in-law Marjorie Gensemer; Sister Louella Fager; 16 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Sandra Cooney, son Barry Gensemer, son-in-law Howard Malin, grandson Howard Malin, Jr., and siblings Charles, Betty, Nancy, George, and Emma.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Final resting place for both Walter and Joyce will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved