Joyce M. Hissner
Lebanon - Joyce M. Hissner, 87, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Hissner. Born in Lebanon, PA on November 15, 1931, Joyce was a daughter of the late David and Edna (Lux) Corl. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of St. Mary's Church in Lebanon. Joyce was a tax collector for South Lebanon Township. She was active in the Beta Signa Phi Sorority and her card club. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and volunteering at Cedar Haven.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Krause, wife of Joseph, David Hissner, husband of Dawn, and Mary Hartman, wife of Mark; four grandchildren, Rebecca Zumba, wife of Osvaldo, Joseph Krause, and Alyssa and Alexander Hartman; and a great grandson, Kai. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Moyer.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10th at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be made to St. Mary's Church at the above address or the Human Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019