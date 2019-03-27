|
Joyce M. Wolfe
Lebanon - Joyce M. Wolfe, 84, formerly of Fredericksburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019.
She was the wife of Clarence J. Wolfe. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary in June.
Born in Lebanon on March 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mabel H. (Althouse) and Wayne J. Miller.
A 1953 Graduate of Myerstown High School, Joyce worked as a seamstress at Publix in Myerstown and enjoyed doing puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by daughter, Debra F., wife of Robert J. Dellinger; grandchildren, Jason Dellinger, husband of Janie & Jennelle, wife of Brock Kapp; 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc.,358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing begins at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019