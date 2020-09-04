Joyce Marie Dundore



Palmyra - Joyce Marie Dundore, 79, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Community General Hospital, Harrisburg. She was born to the late Lloyd and Ada M. (Gingrich) Dundore.



Joyce retired from H.B. Reece Candy Company, she was a volunteer for the Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg and also the Lebanon V.A. Medical Center. She was also secretary of the W.C.T.U. Palmyra Chapter and an avid cooker and baker. Most importantly she was a loving sister and aunt.



She is survived by her siblings: Reverend Glenn A. Dundore and wife Helejean, Anna Mae Tschudy and Lois J. Musser and husband William; 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She is predeceased by her sister-in-law Andrea Dundore and brother-in-law John Tschudy.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Reverend Glenn Dundore officiating. A time of viewing will be held from 10AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery, Palmyra.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Encounter Church of Palmyra, 2020 Campbelltown Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store