Judith A. "Judy" Carpenter
Lebanon - Judith A. "Judy" Carpenter, 77, of Lebanon, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Manor Care. She was born on Sunday, January 11, 1942 to the late Ralph H. Carpenter and Angela M. "Anne" Carpenter nee Petlin in Cornwall. She was a member of Rexmont Evangelical Congregational Church. Judy traveled with and was a member of the Halcyon Club and enjoyed singing. Surviving are sisters Janice M. spouse of James Williams, JoAnne spouse of Stephen Novosel; sister- n-law Katherine Carpenter; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother Ralph P. "Butch" Carpenter; nephew Brian Carpenter. Viewing will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Rexmont Evangelical Congregational Church, 328 Rexmont Road, Rexmont. Funeral services will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at Cornwall Cemetery, Cornwall, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rexmont Evangelical Congregational Church, 328 Rexmont Road, Rexmont, PA 17085. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019