|
|
Judith A. "Judy" May
Lebanon - On the day of June 27, 2019, Judy A. May (Boughter) of Cornwall, PA, passed on at the age of 76. Judy was born and raised in Cornwall to her loving mother Catherine in 1943. She was also raised by her loving grandparents Israel and Maude Nagle. As time passed she met and married Lou Chernich and together raised two sons Kevin and Kerry. She went on to work at the Shoulder Strap Factory until they closed the doors. She then starting working for Quill where she retired.In Judy's spare time she loved to decorate the house and kept her yard nice and neat. When she was younger she and her best friend Linda who she has known for many years, would go out dancing at the Winter Circle. She also loved animals. She would always say "If I had the extra money, I would buy a little farmette and raise all kinds of animals." She was sweet, had a very big heart and a kind soul. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and sister Rosie. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Blouch and brother Jim Nagle. Five grandchildren Hunter, Jake, Mikayla, Josh and Heather. Also several cousins, nieces and nephews. A public memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on July 5, 2019 at Christman's Funeral Home. She will be layed to rest at Grand View Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society and animal rescues. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 2, 2019