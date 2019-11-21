|
Judith A. Ressler
Annville - Judith A. Ressler, 75, of Annville passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Born June 21, 1944 in Rosiclare, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Harold N. and Mary (Burr) Johnston and also preceded in death by a son Scott E. Ressler and brother John Johnston.
Retired from Giant Foods, Hershey, she loved sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cats. She previously enjoyed riding motorcycle, CB Radio, and was a 4-H Leader.
Surviving are her daughters Mary A., wife of Pat Nissley of Palmyra and Michelle M. Ressler of Emeryville, California; brothers Harold Johnston, Sr. and James Johnston both of Washington; and granddaughter Miranda Nissley of Palmyra.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 3:00 PM.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019