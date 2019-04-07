Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Myerstown - Judith A. "Judy" Smith, 72, of Myerstown, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Sunday, January 12, 1947 to the late Raymond Becker, Jr. and Christine Becker nee Mills in Lebanon. She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church and retired as a counselor for the Unemployment Agency. Judy enjoyed Elvis. Surviving are daughter Kristi J. spouse of Gary Schreckengost; grandchildren Morgan Schreckengost, Emily spouse of Kyle Bensing; brother Gary Becker; step son Jonathan; step daughter Rebecca; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands Roger L. Smith and Dennis Nygaard. Viewing will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Greenwood" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
