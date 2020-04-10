|
|
Judith (Judi) Ann Long, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Robert Harry Long.
Born in Lebanon, PA on December 18, 1944, Judi was a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Schauer) Allwein. She was one of eight siblings that include sisters: Connie Bowman wife of John Bowman, Charlotte Stoudt wife of Donald Stoudt, Charmaine Zehring wife of the late Daniel Zehring and the late Margaret A. Allwein and brothers: Charles Allwein, Sr. husband of the late Vicky Allwein, Bradley Allwein husband of Anne Allwein and the late Thomas R. Allwein.
She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School class of 1962 and remained a residence of the area her entire life. She was an active member of St. Cecilia's church and served as an Eucharistic Minister. The majority of her professional career was served at Bayer(Winthrop) in Myerstown, PA as a Payroll Manager. She could often be seen working a calculator with the precision and speed of an orchestra without ever looking at the device. She truly loved her work and cherished her relationships with co-workers deeply.
Outside of spending time with her family, she loved experiences whether they would be travelling, camping, shopping or going to shows. Her professional skills rolled over into her personal life as she was always the member of the group that provided directions and planned out daily activities on travelling excursions. No electronic device needed.
She started her camping life with close friends and later had her mother and sister join in. She later helped form the 'Hi-Lo Hobo' camping club made up of members from the Tri-state area. Laughs and a little tomfoolery were always present when club members got together. It made her very happy.
Close friends of Judi also know her love of Elvis. To their chagrin, many of her children to this day can cite the lyrics to many of his songs. It's not hard to do when his music was always playing in the house. She made several trips to the 'holy land' akaGraceland with a team of female friends. Every year they had new matching outfits and lots of fun to boot.
She was the co-worker, neighbor, parent, wife and friend that you cherished and knew she genuinely cared deeply about you. She will be sadly missed but her smile, hug, hand wave and laugh will always be with her family and hopefully you too.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Scott Long, Kenneth Long and wife Vickie,Kerry Long, Sr. and wife Bonnie, and Timothy Long and companion Gina Sanchez; five grandchildren: Melissa Groff and companion Todd Lewis, Brandon Long and wife Megan, Kerry Long, Jr., Travis Long and wife Sherene, and Maxwell Long and wife Hunter; five great grandchildren: Michael, Makenzie, Greyson, Jaxon, andClayton.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judi's name may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending please sign the guestbook at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com. Be sure to share your memories with the family and friends of Judi.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020