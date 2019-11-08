Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Lebanon - Judith Marie Herman, 76 of Lebanon, passed away in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Harrisburg on January 26, 1943, a daughter of the late Frederick Milton and Bette Lorraine Ashmead Sheffy. Judith was the wife of Earl William Herman Jr. to whom she married October 19, 1963. Mrs. Herman retired from Hills Dept. Store where she had various duties. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lebanon. She enjoyed crafts, games on her Kindle, her pets, shopping, eating out, her family and everybody that knew her loved her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Patrick M. Herman and Jill M, wife of Joseph R. Koehler Jr. all of Lebanon; step grandchildren: Kali Reager and Kane Koehler; step great grandchildren: Connor; Collin and Harper; brother: James Sheffy of TX; sister: Jeane, wife of David Marlatte, TX; several nieces and nephews. Judith was predeceased by her grandmother: Gertrude Yorty; sister in law: Linda Herman and brother in law: David Herman. A viewing will be held from 10- 11: 00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be held in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Contributions may be made in Judith's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
