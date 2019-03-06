|
|
Judith "Judy" Marie (Jefferies) Jurell
Palmyra - Judith "Judy" Marie (Jefferies) Jurell, 64, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in her home with family by her side. Born Monday, July 26, 1954 to the late James E., Sr. and Kathryn M. (Capp) Jefferies. She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Jurell whom she married July 6, 1974.
Judy was a 1972 graduate of the Palmyra High School and a former employee of Olivetto Corp. of America, Lifetouch NSS, and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. She was a member of the Palmyra Church of the Brethren for over 30 years where she and her husband served as deacons. Judy and her family coordinated many youth fundraisers and church dinners. She was also a Sunday school teacher for the toddler class for many years and an assistant Girl Scout teacher for troop 352. Judy also taught vacation bible school at St. John's Evangelical Congregation Church many years ago. She and her husband were former foster parents for Lebanon County Children & Youth Services for 11 years. Judy loved the Lord and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren that she loved dearly.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Jennifer K. Jurell and significant other Nicholas Ritz of New Market, VA, Kendra L. Jurell and significant other Brian Edwards of Palmyra, Vicki L. Ford and husband Tom of Palmyra, Rose M. Labox and husband Heath of Washington, NC, and Tracey Hernley and husband Brian of Palmyra; brother James E. Jefferies, Jr. and wife Brenda of Palmyra; brother and sister In Laws; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins all of which she loved dearly; and aunt Marth Jefferies Knight Kurtz.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11AM at the Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 N. Chestnut St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Reverend Dennis M. Lohr officiating. A time of viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service and also Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Burial will follow the service Saturday at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St., Lebanon, PA 17042 or Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019