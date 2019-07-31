Services
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Bunker Hill E.C. Church.
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bunker Hill E.C. Church.
Interment
Following Services
Grand View Memorial Park
N. Annville Twp, PA
Judy K. Yordy Obituary
Judy K. Yordy

Lebanon - Judy K. Yordy, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Kenneth C. Yordy. On November 1st, they would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on January 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Norton Price. She was a member of the Bunker Hill Evangelical Congregational Church. Judy enjoyed teaching Sunday school to young children for over 50 years. She loved her grandchildren and time spent watching many children for family and friends. She was also a life member of the Williams Grove Oldtimers. Judy graduated from Lebanon High Class of 1956. She especially enjoyed riding their Harley trike with her husband and driving bumper cars at Knoebels Park.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Susan M. wife of Thomas Dahl of Southlake, TX; sisters Marilyn Weise and Carol Carpenter both of Lebanon and grandchildren Ann Dahl and John Dahl.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Barbara Hartman, Patricia Hoke and Karen Bogner.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bunker Hill E.C. Church. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bunker Hill E.C. Church, 2208 Route 72 North, Lebanon, PA 17046.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019
