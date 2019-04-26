|
Julian Roberto DyReyes-Kapp
Annville - Philadelphia, PA - Julian Roberto DyReyes-Kapp, age 21, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Julian was the beloved son of Julia DyReyes of Annville, PA, and Melvin Kapp, also of Annville, PA. He was the cherished grandson of Dr. Roberto and Rosemary DyReyes of Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Gail Day, of Annville, PA. He was also the loving nephew of Jennifer DyReyes (Michael Wuite) of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Katherine DyReyes (David Eldredge) of Fullerton, California; and Charles (Erica) DyReyes of Houston, Texas. He was a loving and playful cousin to Henry, William and Lillian DyReyes and Kiara DyReyes Wuite, and adored great-nephew of Charles Wood of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Charlotte (Dennis) Finlay of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Julian was a Junior at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he was majoring in Global Studies with a minor in Economics. He was also a passionate athlete who excelled in tennis, basketball and football. At Annville-Cleona High School in Annville, Pennsylvania, Julian was Captain of the Men's Varsity Tennis team and placed runner up All-County Men's Single finals, no less as a three-sport athlete. Additionally, he anchored the Men's Varsity Doubles for All- County and placed first overall. He was Captain of the Men's Varsity Basketball team, voted All-Conference Defensive team and continued to play intramural basketball for Temple University. He was also a four-year member of Annville-Cleona High School's Student Council, the National Honor Society, a member of the Model United Nations and played track and field his senior year.
Julian enjoyed travelling the world with his best friend, his mother, Julia. Together they explored Rome, Istanbul, Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, London, Edinburgh, Brussels, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Belgium, Mexico, and the Philippines, including Boracay and Palawan. As a child, Julian enjoyed a number of trips to Disney World as well as spending time at the beach in Ocean City, NJ. A very special highlight for him was a trip with his Uncle Charles to see the final game of the 2008 world series to see the Phillies win the championship. Julian also enjoyed many trips to his birthplace Portland, Oregon, to visit family friends.
Julian absolutely loved spending time with his adoring mother and father and will be especially missed by his best friends, his Grandpop and Nana, and his extended network of family and friends, particularly his closest friends Lucas, Bob, Caleb and Cedric.
Julian was a devoted animal lover and was dedicated to senior dogs. He leaves behind one special dog, Luna, whom he raised from the time she was a puppy. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for the care of senior dogs.
Those who knew Julian recognized how generous, gentle, warm and caring he was. He will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, sense of humor, charm, intelligence and remarkable quick wit which endeared him to everyone he met. The world will miss Julian's extraordinary light and laughter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville at 11:30 AM. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 AM at the Church. Private interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donors can make an online donation to the ASPCA in memory of Julian at https://secure.aspca.org/team/Julian-memorial-campaign .
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019