|
|
Julie A. Mentzer
Lebanon - Julie A. Mentzer, 49, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Scott Mentzer whom she married January 27, 2001. Julie was born in Lebanon on December 15, 1969, daughter of George and Susan Finneran Eckert of Lebanon.
She was a teacher having last worked with DDS in Lebanon. Julie was a 1987 graduate of Lebanon High Scholl and a 1991 graduate of Shippensburg University. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon where she taught Sunday School and had served on Church Council. Julie was a life member of the Girl Scouts of America where she was the first person in Lebanon County, to receive the Gold Award and was a Gold Star Advisor and troop leader. She enjoyed time with her son, Collin and her dogs Cooper and Paris.
In addition to her parents and husband, Scott, Julie is survived by her son Collin Mentzer of Lebanon, her sister Elizabeth, wife of William Hershey, Jr., of Lebanon, several nieces and nephews, among them Thomas J. and Daniel C. Hershey.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Julie's funeral services on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 AM from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon 17046. A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 form 6 to 8 PM at the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., ( next to Quentin Circle)Lebanon 17042 and Thursday, 10 to time of service at the church. Interment will be made in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish , may make memorial contributions in Julie's memory may make contributions to her church or For Pete's Sake, 620 W. Germantown Pike Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019