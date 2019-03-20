Services
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church
300 Lyman Ave.
Womelsdorf, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church
300 Lyman Ave.
Womelsdorf, PA
June Cora Hatt


June Cora Hatt
June Cora Hatt Obituary
June Cora Hatt

Womelsdorf - June Cora Hatt, 85, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours, Sunday, March 17, 2019, of natural causes in her residence.

She was the wife of Robert F. Hatt.

Born June 12, 1933, in Womelsdorf, she was a daughter of the late

Frank A. & Cora E. (nee' Hostetter) Miller.

She has worked as a seamstress for the former Valley Forge Flag Co., Womelsdorf.

She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church, Womelsdorf, where she was involved with making blankets for children & lap covers for veterans. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children:

William F. (Kathleen) Hatt, N. Heidelberg Twp,

Robert L. (Susan) Hatt, Robesonia,

Dale M. (Ann) Hatt, Newmanstown, &

Mark M. (Laura) Hatt, Mentor, OH;

Thirteen Grandchildren; Sixteen Great-grandchildren;

and by her siblings:

Jay F. (Nancy) Miller, Womelsdorf,

Sterling L. (Betty Moyer) Miller, Womelsdorf, &

W. Clair (Jennie) Miller, Bernville.

She was predeceased by her sister, Arlene M. Noll.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 AM, from

Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church, 300 Lyman Ave., Womelsdorf, PA 19567,

with the Rev. Kenneth Wiest, officiating. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 9 AM until time of service at the church. Burial will be private in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Memorial contributions, in June's memory, may be made to her church at the above address

The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
