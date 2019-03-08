|
June Elizabeth Kettering
Annville - June Elizabeth Kettering, 87, formerly of Annville died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Kettering who died in 2007.
Born in Palmyra on June 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Christian and Ada Fasnacht Geib. She was a homemaker.
June was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church, Palmyra where she served as a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed cooking and attending auctions.
Surviving are two sons Frank A. husband of Eileen G. Kettering of Annville, Denis M. Kettering and companion Lori Seavers of Annville, a brother Herbert Geib of Elizabethtown, a sister Ethel Kline of Annville, grandchildren Michael A. husband of Peggie Kettering, Dawn M. wife of Bruce Felty, Justin husband of Holley Kettering, Spencer Kettering, Christopher Kettering, step-grandchildren Brycen Fisher, Shannon wife of Ryan Dougher, great grandchildren Lindsey, Zoie, Tyler, Alyssa, Miley, Emma, and step-great grandchildren Riley and Madison. She was preceded in death by brothers Ray, William, Frank, David, Richard, and Robert Geib, and sisters Mary Miller, Mabel Nauman, Myrtle Yohn, Violet Zimmerman, and Blanche Yingst.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Mt. Annville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1-2 PM prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019