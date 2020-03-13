|
June Etta Allamena
Lebanon - June Etta Allamena, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster. She was the wife of the late, Paul F. Allamena, who passed in 1985.
June was born in Clarkstown, Winslow Twp., PA on June 9, 1925 to the late Harry and Katie (Hice) Kramer. She had worked in various sewing factories and was a homemaker. She was a member of The Hershey Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Beloved for her sense of humor, her caring nature, and religious devotion, June will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Surviving are her children, Titus Allamena and his wife Alicia of Manheim, Eunice A. Raybuck of Lebanon, four grandchildren, Quintin, Cassandra, Michaela, Cole, and four great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Dimitri, Alexxia, and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Burton Thompson, Allen Thompson, Lowell Kramer, Isabel Powell, and Evelyn Tallbot.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hershey Church of the Nazarene, 986 E. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. There will be a visitation with the family following the memorial services.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020