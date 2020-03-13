Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Hershey Church of the Nazarene
986 E. Governor Road
Hershey, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Allamena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Etta Allamena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Etta Allamena Obituary
June Etta Allamena

Lebanon - June Etta Allamena, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster. She was the wife of the late, Paul F. Allamena, who passed in 1985.

June was born in Clarkstown, Winslow Twp., PA on June 9, 1925 to the late Harry and Katie (Hice) Kramer. She had worked in various sewing factories and was a homemaker. She was a member of The Hershey Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Beloved for her sense of humor, her caring nature, and religious devotion, June will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Surviving are her children, Titus Allamena and his wife Alicia of Manheim, Eunice A. Raybuck of Lebanon, four grandchildren, Quintin, Cassandra, Michaela, Cole, and four great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Dimitri, Alexxia, and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Burton Thompson, Allen Thompson, Lowell Kramer, Isabel Powell, and Evelyn Tallbot.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hershey Church of the Nazarene, 986 E. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. There will be a visitation with the family following the memorial services.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -