Lebanon - June L. Lesher, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Elmcroft. She was the wife of the late George W. Lesher, who passed away in 1998.
June was born in Lebanon on December 1, 1926 to the late William H. and Amanda (Kaley) Bodmer. She worked for the federal government at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation in finance. She enjoyed traveling, vacationing to Delaware to visit the beach, bowling, and having card club with her friends.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas S. Lesher and his wife Rochelle of Myerstown, Douglas J. Lesher and his wife Linda of Lebanon, and Jeffrey A. Lesher and his wife Kim of Richland, six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandchild.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
