June M. KleinfelterLebanon - June M. Kleinfelter, 69, of Lebanon, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Kleinfelter, sharing 31 years in marriage.Born in Lebanon on May 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Jacob H. and Beulah Lentz Long. June graduated from Annville-Cleona High School with the class of 1969. She worked as an LPN for 46 years, eventually retiring from Countryside Christian Community. Prior to its closing, June and her husband were members of the Annville United Zion Church where they served as Deacons and she taught in the Kid's Club. They currently attended South Lebanon Community Church. June enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was very devoted to her family, and they will remember most her willingness to serve and give to others. The world would be a better place if everyone could have a sister and friend like June.In addition to her husband, surviving are her siblings J. Jeffrey husband of Rita Long of Annville, Jay K. husband of Pam Long of Annville, John K. husband of Eileen Long of Jonestown, Jesse A. husband of Krista Long of Annville, Janet L. wife of Dale Eberly of Manheim, Joan E. wife of Bob Hossler of Annville, Karen J. wife of the late Jay Heisey of Manheim and Kathy A. wife of Daryl Engel of Manheim; many nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law Mamie I. Kleinfelter of Annville.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Viewing will be held at the church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's memory to Align Life Ministries (formerly SVPS), 131 S. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.