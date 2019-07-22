Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home
Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home
Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Reifein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Reifein


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Reifein Obituary
June M. Reifein

Fredericksburg - June M. Reifein, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late, Marlin J. Reifein who passed away in 1998.

June was born in Fredericksburg on June 25, 1932 to the late Alfred and Mary (Krall) Shirk. For more than 20 years, June was well known for working at BG's in the deli. She was a member of St. Jacob's Kimmerlings Church. She enjoyed working outdoors, taking walks, and family gatherings.

June is survived by her daughters, Bonnie and her husband Ronald Ritchie of Bethel, Beverly and her husband Robert Tompkins of Jonestown, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brothers, Neil Shirk and his wife Gladys and Robert Shirk and his wife Cheryl. She is also survived by her special friend, Melvin Rittel. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Reifein, a grandchild, and her siblings, Guy, Charles, Ray, Roy, Alfred, Jr., Gerald, Evelyn Moyer and Esther Shirk.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation held with the family from 10AM until 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.