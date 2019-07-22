|
June M. Reifein
Fredericksburg - June M. Reifein, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late, Marlin J. Reifein who passed away in 1998.
June was born in Fredericksburg on June 25, 1932 to the late Alfred and Mary (Krall) Shirk. For more than 20 years, June was well known for working at BG's in the deli. She was a member of St. Jacob's Kimmerlings Church. She enjoyed working outdoors, taking walks, and family gatherings.
June is survived by her daughters, Bonnie and her husband Ronald Ritchie of Bethel, Beverly and her husband Robert Tompkins of Jonestown, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brothers, Neil Shirk and his wife Gladys and Robert Shirk and his wife Cheryl. She is also survived by her special friend, Melvin Rittel. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Reifein, a grandchild, and her siblings, Guy, Charles, Ray, Roy, Alfred, Jr., Gerald, Evelyn Moyer and Esther Shirk.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation held with the family from 10AM until 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 22, 2019