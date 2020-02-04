|
June P. Brestensky
Cleona - June P. Brestensky, 71, of Cleona, passed away on Monday, Feb 3, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1948 in Richmond, VA to Palmer B. and Betty Forbes. June's focus in life was on her family and children. June was a registered LPN and worked at LV General Hospital. June was a cancer survivor of more than 50 years and also a heart-transplant survivor of 7 years.
June was a good listener and her soft-spoken words encouraged many people burdened with difficult personal and medical problems to continue to fight and persevere. After raising her children, she worked at Cleona Elementary School, as a library assistant and substitute nurse.
June was preceded in death by her brother Frank G. Forbes. She is survived by her spouse Charles T. Brestensky, Sr., sons Robert (Abby) Brestensky, Charles (Cathy) Brestensky, and granddaughter Anna Brestensky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30AM from St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:30PM-4:30PM and 6:30PM-8:30PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.
There will be an additional viewing held on Friday February 7, 2020 from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church or to the Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute, 1249 Cocoa Ave., PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020