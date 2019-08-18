|
|
June P. Feeman
Wyomissing - June P. (Zartman) Feeman, 99, Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at The Highlands of Wyomissing, surrounded by loving family members. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. and Fanny W. (Farling) Zartman. She was married for 70 wonderful years to the late Dr. James F. Feeman, Sr., who passed in 2017.
June earned an Associates degree at Bloomsburg University and worked as a school office assistant in Lebanon and Bethlehem for several years. She devoted most of her life to being a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandma.
June was simply one of the kindest, most loving and compassionate people you could ever meet. She always had a kind and sympathic ear for everyone, and would visit those she knew when they were ill or in need.
June and Jim enjoyed their retirement, traveling the world and cherishing their time together. She enjoyed Bridge for decades, especially with her friends in the Kirby Club. She volunteered her time extensively, both at the Highlands, and as a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing.
June is survived by four children: James F. Feeman, Jr., husband of Sheila (Greenberg), Newington, CT; Jane E., wife of Stephen Hertzog, Robesonia; Joan A., wife of Rev. J. Donald Zeiter, Naples, FL; and John H. Feeman, husband of Barbara (Gibbon), Wyomissing; and two grandchildren: Sarah L. Zeiter and Madison J. Feeman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary E. Barnhart.
A Celebration of June's life will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00am, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610, with Pastor Julie Recher presiding. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church at the above address.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019