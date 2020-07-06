1/
June (Heisey) Patches
June (Heisey) Patches

Richmond, VA - June (Heisey) Patches went to her final home July 3, 2020. She was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband John H. Patches and a grandson, Corey Patches. Surviving are her children; Janet Jones, wife of Granville Jones of Richmond, VA, Larry Patches and wife Linda of Annville, PA, Donna Lewis of Martinsburg, WV, and Wendy Parish, wife of Gaylon Parish of Alexandria, VA. She has 6 surviving grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The funeral will be private. She will be buried alongside her husband at Grand View Memorial Park in Annville, PA.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
